Sugar Mill Elementary student injured after being hit by vehicle outside school, district says

By Dani Medina
Published  May 24, 2024 9:59am EDT
PORT ORANGE, Fla. - A fourth grade student at Sugar Mill Elementary was injured after being hit by a vehicle outside the school on Friday morning, a spokesperson from Volusia County Schools confirmed to FOX 35. 

The child was transported to a local hospital in serious condition, according to the school district. 

The school district confirmed that the vehicle involved in the incident was not a school bus. 

No other details were released at this time. 

This is a developing story. 

The last day of school for Volusia County students is next Friday, May 31. 