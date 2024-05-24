Sugar Mill Elementary student injured after being hit by vehicle outside school, district says
PORT ORANGE, Fla. - A fourth grade student at Sugar Mill Elementary was injured after being hit by a vehicle outside the school on Friday morning, a spokesperson from Volusia County Schools confirmed to FOX 35.
The child was transported to a local hospital in serious condition, according to the school district.
The school district confirmed that the vehicle involved in the incident was not a school bus.
No other details were released at this time.
This is a developing story.
The last day of school for Volusia County students is next Friday, May 31.