Sugar Mill Elementary student injured after being hit by vehicle outside school, district says

Stream FOX 35 News:

A fourth grade student at Sugar Mill Elementary was injured after being hit by a vehicle outside the school on Friday morning, a spokesperson from Volusia County Schools confirmed to FOX 35.

The child was transported to a local hospital in serious condition, according to the school district.

The school district confirmed that the vehicle involved in the incident was not a school bus.

Brevard County elementary student brought toy grenade to school on last day of class, district says

No other details were released at this time.

This is a developing story.

The last day of school for Volusia County students is next Friday, May 31.