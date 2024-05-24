8 injured in Kissimmee airboat crash, officials say

Stream FOX 35 News:

Eight people were injured in an airboat crash in Kissimmee on Friday morning, according to a spokesperson with Osceola County Fire Rescue.

The crash happened at Lake Toho near Triangle Neighborhood Park just off Neptune Road at around 11:30 a.m., according to the Osceola County Sheriff's Office.

All 11 passengers and crew have been accounted for, the spokesperson said. Eight people were transported to local hospitals. The extent of their injuries is unknown at this time, but there were no trauma alerts, according to the fire department.

Deputies said the airboat struck a sandbar. Everyone on board had life-saving devices and called 911 saying they needed help getting the boat off the sandbar.

The Florida Fish and Wildlife Conservation Commission responded to the area to help the U.S. Coast Guard, who is the lead investigating agency for the crash.

