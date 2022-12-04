Subway debuts 'world's first footlong' cookie at this Florida restaurant

article

Subway is debuting the "world's first-ever footlong" cookie exclusively at the national chain's Cookieway, a pop-up restaurant in South Florida that only sells its fan-favorite cookies.

Inspired by the national chain's signature subs, on Sunday only for National Cookie Day, cookie lovers can now enjoy four limited-edition footlong cookie flavors:

Subway cookie club: A cooked stacked on cookies with a double chocolate cookie base and vanilla frosting, topped with chocolate chip, white chocolate macadamia and raspberry cheesecake cookie chunks, rainbow sprinkles, and chocolate and raspberry sauce.

The MexiCali: A vanilla sugar cookie base smothered in dulce de leche, topped with mole and corn nuts, drizzled with white chocolate sauce, and finished with ground coffee, Tajín and espresso chips.

The Monster: A cookie with a double chocolate cookie base, a spread of peanut butter, sprinkled with peanut butter cups, Reese's pieces, butterscotch morsels and pretzels and topped with both chocolate and white chocolate sauce.

The Great Pickle: A cookie described by Subway as the most unique on the menu because it showcases sweet and savory cookie layers of both peanut butter and marshmallow crème on top of a vanilla sugar cookie base, topped with salty potato chips, savory bacon crumbles and dill pickles.

"On Sunday, December 4, the Subway restaurant in Calle Ocho in Miami's Little Havana neighborhood will be the country's National Cookie Day capital," the restaurant announced in a news release. It will be open to guests from 1 p.m. to 5 p.m. at 1575 SW 8th Street.

"Bringing together two of Subway's most iconic menu items — footlong subs and Subway cookies – was the only way we could top our celebration of National Cookie Day last year when we opened the first Cookieway," said Paul Fabre, senior vice president, Culinary and Innovation at Subway. "We wanted to give Subway fans even more cookie to love, with flavors and ingredients that are just as craveable as the sandwiches they're inspired by."

The cookie footlongs will be offered to Subway guests on a first-come, first-served basis in exchange for a donation to the Subway Cares Foundation, a non-profit organization that gives grants to organizations around the world that align with its mission to provide youth greater access to nutritious food, tuition assistance for university and vocational education, and growth and leadership opportunities, the news release stated.

For those who can't make it to the event this year, Subway said it also has 12-pack cookie bundles now available at Subway restaurants across the country.