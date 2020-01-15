Study: These Florida cities are in the top 100 for STD cases in the country

article

A new study ranks Orlando, Gainesville, and Jacksonville among the top 100 list of U.S. cities for sexually transmitted diseases. Tallahassee, Fort Lauderdale, and Pensacola also made the cut.

The study was conducted by researchers with Innerbody.com using statistics from the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention.

"Innerbody.com’s research team analyzed the latest statistics on a city-by-city basis and developed our list of the top 100 cities with the highest STD rates along with key trends," the study said.

Orlando came in at No. 64 with 932 STD cases reported per 100,000. There were 507 cases of HIV reported.

Although no cities in Florida made the top 10, Tallahassee came the closest at No. 14. The city had 1,502 STD cases reported per 100,000.

The No. 1 city on the list was Baltimore, Maryland followed by Jackson, Mississippi and Philadelphia, Pennsylvania.

The findings concluded that STD rates continue to run rampant in the South, with nearly half of the top 25 cities with the highest STD rates in the South.

You can read more about the study HERE.




