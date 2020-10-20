Stuck in a long voting line? This nonprofit will deliver pizza to you

article

Lines are building across Florida as voters wait to cast their ballots. Thanks to one nonprofit though, you won't be hungry while you wait.

Pizza to the Polls, a nonprofit that delivers pizza to Americans waiting in long voting lines, is delivering pizza to voters across the nation as they wait in long lines to vote in the 2020 general election.

Florida began early voting on Monday and about 350,000 voters cast their ballots. With this, long lines were spotted across the state.

Pizza to the Polls made deliveries to many of these long lines, including in Central Florida. For example, they delivered six pizzas to a polling location at 580 Green Way Blvd. in Lake Mary at 12:23 p.m. They made another delivery at the same location less than an hour earlier. Deliveries occurred in Davenport, Miami Gardens, Fort Pierce, Boca Raton, Coral Springs, and Parkland as well on Monday.

“We know waiting in line is difficult – so we’ll deliver snacks to make it better,” Scott Duncombe, co-founder of Pizza to the Polls, previously said.

If you find yourself waiting in a long line to vote, you can request pizzas from Pizza to the Polls on their website. Go to their home page and click 'Report a line.'

Pizza to the Polls is nonpartisan and was founded in 2016. Since then, they have delivered over 3,600 pizzas at over 300 different polling locations in 31 states.

