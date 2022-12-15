Orlando weather: Severe storms, tornadoes possible as strong cold front moves into Central Florida

FOX 35 has declared Thursday a FOX 35 Storm Alert Day as a winter storm system moving across the south that has spawned multiple tornadoes moves across Florida. A Tornado Watch is in effect for Marion, Volusia, Orange, Seminole, Flagler, Osceola, Lake and Brevard counties until 4 p.m. Thursday.

Today's high: 79 degrees

Tonight's low: 53 degrees

Rain: 70%- Severe weather possible

Main weather concerns:

Today is a FOX 35 Storm Alert Day. A strong cold front will sweep across the Florida peninsula this afternoon bringing the threat for severe weather. The main weather threats are heavy rain, frequent lightning, damaging wind gusts and a chance for an isolated tornado or two.

A Tornado Watch has been extended into Marion, Volusia, Orange, Seminole, Flagler, Osceola, Lake and Brevard counties until 4 p.m. Thursday.

Temperatures will be warm out ahead of the front, with highs in the upper-70s this afternoon.

BEACHES:

The high rip current risk continues today all along our entire east coast. Surf is around 4-6'. Temperatures beach side hit in the upper-70s, water temps are near 70. It is not recommended to enter the surf today.

THEME PARKS:

There will be an increase in showers and storms this afternoon as a cold front sweeps across the region. Stay weather aware if you are heading to the theme parks today.. Highs will top out near 78 degrees.

OUTLOOK:

Behind the latest front, expect the coolest air of the season this weekend. Afternoon highs will be in the low to mid-60s with overnight lows in the 40s.