TIMELINE: Here's when strong storms are expected to impact Central Florida

The FOX 35 Storm Team is tracking a line of strong storms moving closer to the Florida Peninsula as we head into the afternoon on this Weather Impact Day.

The severe threat level stands at a "LEVEL 2" for the Panhandle region and a "LEVEL 1" across the Central Peninsula.

Current forecast models bring the line of storms into the Big Bend Region between 3-5 p.m. this afternoon. From there, the line slows down, heading through our northern counties near or just after sundown this evening.

DOWNLOAD: FOX 35 NEWS APP | FOX 35 STORM TEAM WEATHER APP

The Orlando Metro and Northeast Coastal Counties after 9-10 p.m. with the front slowing to a crawl into Friday morning. The latest modeling shows this timing from this afternoon through the overnight hours.

SUBSCRIBE: FOX 35 NEWSLETTER | FOX 35 Orlando on YouTube

FOLLOW: Facebook | Instagram | Twitter

As of right now, heavy rain and gusty winds appear to be the main impacts for the majority of the viewing area. The rain is likely to stick around on Friday with a lull possible for the afternoon, only to return Saturday with an increase of rain coverage.

Orlando Weather: Storm alerts, live interactive radar, forecast, and more

Click here for the latest Central Florida news, Florida stories, and local headlines.