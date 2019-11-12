Strong cold front to bring Central Florida the coldest high temperatures since March

Tuesday is expected to see above normal heat, but a big cold front sweeping over the state of Florida will knock Central Florida temperatures down on Wednesday.

"85-degrees, so above normal heat today. Tomorrow, a 17-degree difference! We'll only be topping off in the upper 60s, some of the coldest temps so far this season. Keep in mind, normal temperature for this time of year is 79-degrees," said Fox 35 meteorologist Kristin Giannas.

"The last time we had a daily high in the 60s in Central Florida was back on March 19th," said Fox 35 meteorologist Jayme King.

A sweater will be necessary before you leave the house when wake-up temperatures are forecast to only be in the 50s.

As for the rest of the country, snow flakes have been observed across Central Texas over to the North Georgia Mountains early Tuesday morning. Temperatures in the teens and 20s are common place all across the Northen U.S.

