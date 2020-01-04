Storm damage reported in Volusia, Lake Counties
LAKE MARY, Fla. - There are reports of storm damage in Volusia County.
The City of DeLand says crews are assessing damage at Melching Field - the city's Little League field - and the VFW Hall, both of which sustained damage from Saturday's storms.
Officials say they initially estimated the damage to cost between $20,000 to $25,000.
There are also some reports of damage in Lake County at the Holiday Travel mobile home park.
This is a developing story.
