Storm damage reported in Volusia, Lake Counties

There are reports of storm damage in Volusia County.

The City of DeLand says crews are assessing damage at Melching Field - the city's Little League field - and the VFW Hall, both of which sustained damage from Saturday's storms.

Officials say they initially estimated the damage to cost between $20,000 to $25,000.

There are also some reports of damage in Lake County at the Holiday Travel mobile home park.

This is a developing story.

