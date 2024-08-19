Florida felon caught with loaded stolen gun at courthouse during fake appointment: sheriff

article

A convicted felon was nabbed after he allegedly tried to enter a Volusia County courthouse with a loaded stolen gun for an appointment that didn't exist.

Robert Suggs, who was out on bond for felony animal cruelty at the time of the incident, is now facing additional charges of possession of a weapon by an in-state felon, grand theft of a firearm, carrying a concealed weapon in a prohibited location, and possession of drug paraphernalia after the incident that unfolded at the Volusia County Justice Center on Friday, according to Sheriff Mike Chitwood.

The 34-year-old was stopped during screening at the Justice Center after security officers noticed a handgun in his backpack that was loaded with a round in the chamber and seven in the magazine, Chitwood said.

Security at the Volusia County Justice Center observed a gun during screening (Photo: Volusia County Sheriff Mike Chitwood)

Suggs said he was at the courthouse to visit the Public Defender's Office, but officials later learned he didn't have an appointment there.

An investigation also determined that the gun Suggs had was stolen, Chitwood added.

"Great job by our court security team!" Chitwood wrote on social media.

Suggs remains in custody at the Volusia County Branch Jail, online jail records.

