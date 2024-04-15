Steve Sloan, former coach, UCF AD, and national title-winning QB at Alabama, has died

Former college coach and administrator Steve Sloan, who served as athletic director at the University of Central Florida, has died at 79.

Sloan died Sunday with his wife, Brenda Faw Sloan, by his side after three months of memory care at Orlando Health Dr. P. Phillips Hospital in Florida, Limbaugh said.

Playing quarterback, Sloan led Alabama to the 1965 national championship after taking over for Joe Namath, winning Most Valuable Player honors in an Orange Bowl defeat of Nebraska.

Sloan coached Vanderbilt for two seasons and was Southeastern Conference coach of the year in 1974 before leaving to take over the Texas Tech program. He also had head coaching stints at Mississippi and Duke and finished his coaching career as Vandy’s offensive coordinator in 1990.

"You will never find anybody that says anything bad about Steve Sloan," Limbaugh said. "You can’t find that person."

A consensus All-American, Sloan was also named the SEC’s most valuable player in the 1965 season and won the Sammy Baugh Trophy as the nation’s best passer. He worked as athletic director at Central Florida between 1993 and 2002 and at Alabama, North Texas, and the University of Tennessee at Chattanooga.

He is survived by his wife and son, Stephen Jr. Funeral arrangements will be announced later.