Stetson University student dies after being found unresponsive on campus, police say

DeLand police are conducting a death investigation after a Stetson University student was found unresponsive on campus on Saturday night and later died.

Police responded to on-campus housing just before 8 p.m. where 21-year-old Kaleb Walker was found. They say he was unresponsive and was later pronounced dead.

Based on their preliminary investigation, foul play is not suspected in his death.

"DeLand Police’s Criminal Investigations Division is investigating as a matter of protocol, and we are working with Stetson University’s Campus Public Safety team," police said.

