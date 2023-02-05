Central Florida firefighter dies after being found unresponsive during surfing trip: sheriff

An Ormond Beach firefighter and paramedic who was found unresponsive during a surfing trip last week has died.

Volusia County Sheriff Mike Chitwood shared the tragic update on Twitter on Saturday morning along with pictures of 33-year-old Ethan Wilson.

"Firefighter/Paramedic Ethan Wilson was surfing when he became unresponsive and ended up in ICU," the tweet read. "Sadly, this 33-year-old husband and father never made the recovery his many friends and loved ones were hoping for."

Volusia County Beach Patrol reported on Wednesday that a 33-year-old surfer was found near his surfboard near the New Smyrna Beach jetty. He was pulled to shore where bystanders and beach patrol provided CPR, before transporting him to the hospital.

In addition to serving as an Ormond Beach firefighter, Sheriff Chitwood said Ethan also worked in their 911 Communications Center.

"Please join me in sending condolences to his family who have to carry on in his memory."

His organs will be donated to help save lives and a GoFundMe account has been set up to help his family.

He leaves behind a wife and a young son.