Statue, bathroom at Lake Eola vandalized on July 4th, Orlando police say

Police say they are attempting to identify a suspect after a statue and bathroom at Lake Eola was vandalized with graffiti on the Fourth of July.

According to the Orlando Police Department, Lake Eola park rangers noticed graffiti on a statue and public bathroom in the area.

They said that it is unclear who did the vandalism but they are reviewing surveillance cameras to try and identify a suspect.

