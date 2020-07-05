'We're not celebrating': Protesters march through Downtown Orlando on July 4th, denouncing racial injustice

Activists on Saturday made their voices heard while marching through Downtown Orlando, calling it the '4th of July Blackout Movement Day.'

Local activist groups and grassroots organizations joined together and walked through the streets, chanting about the injustices that Black people face.

"My family and a lot of people all around the country do not celebrate July 4th," one protester, Lawanna Gelzer, told FOX 35 Orlando. "We're not celebrating because of the systemic racism and that when the country actually got its independence back in 1776, people like me were enslaved."

The group of demonstrators also said that it is important that people get out and vote in November, stating that is when change really happens.

Gelzer added "Mayor Dyer -- no more lip service. Chief Rolon -- no more I care, I understand. Coffee with a cop. We've gone through all of that. We're sick of that. Make the change immediately."

