State health officials: 2nd Volusia County coronavirus case confirmed

The Florida Department of Health on Monday evening announced a new positive COVID-19 case in Volusia County.

This is the second confirmed case in the county.

This new subject is identified as a 60-year-old woman who recently traveled outside of the state.

Volusia County residents shouldn’t expect to learn much about presumptive positive patients living in the county.

On Monday, leaders with the Florida Department of Health told Volusia-elected officials that the state will only reveal the county, age and gender of COVID-19 patients to the public.

“It really does protect the confidentiality of cases,” said Patricia Boswell, an administrator for the Florida Health Department.

The briefing came during a roundtable of elected officials in the county, where several Volusia leaders said residents had asked for a more specific location on the sick person.

As of Tuesday morning, there are 20 cases of the coronavirus connected to the state of Florida, according to the Department of Health website.

14 - Florida residents

5 - Florida cases repatriated

1 - non-Florida resident

On Saturday, the first case of COVID-19 was announced in Volusia County by state health officials, saying the 66-year-old woman had recently traveled out of the country and was under self-isolation.

Local and state health leaders told county officials that they are in daily contact right now as the COVID-19 situation seems to be changing by the hour.

Leaders with the Volusia County School District were also in attendance Monday and said they are monitoring the situation closely as well.

Superintendent Ronald Fritz told reporters that the district is deep-cleaning classrooms as a precaution and is making advanced plans in case a need to quarantine arises.

"We're getting ready to do a technology survey for our parents so we know what kinds of technology they have at home in case we need to push lessons out to those students,” Dr. Fritz said.

However, health officials said the message now with a presumptive positive case remains the same as it was before: Wash your hands, cover your cough and practice the same precautions for COVID-19 as you would for the flu.