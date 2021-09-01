State Attorney, Daytona Beach Police Chief announce official charge against Othal Wallace

article

The State Attorney’s Office and Daytona Beach Police Chief spoke on Wednesday afternoon about the case against Othal Wallace, the 29-year-old man accused of killing a Daytona Beach police officer.

Investigators said that Officer Jason Raynor, 26, was shot on the evening of June 23rd while checking for suspicious activity near an apartment complex on Kingston St. in Daytona Beach. Units scrambled to find the shooting suspect, Wallace, sparking a nationwide manhunt. He was eventually tracked down in a treehouse near Georgia days later. Officer Raynor was hospitalized for almost two months before passing away.

When Officer Raynor passed, a charging affidavit from the Volusia County Sheriff’s Office was filed, showing that Wallace now faces a 'First Degree Murder of a Law Enforcement Officer' charge. The State Attorney’s Office then announced that they are seeking the death penalty against Wallace.

"Our thoughts and prayers are with the family of Officer Jason Raynor, the Daytona Beach Police Department, and all our brothers and sisters in law enforcement," said State Attorney R.J. Larizza. "We will proceed with our solemn mission to hold Officer Jason Raynor’s murderer accountable."

He then added, "Justice equals accountability and justice demands the death penalty."

The Daytona Beach Police Chief Jakari Young added that, "We fully support R.J. Larizza and his staff. We will do everything in our power to assist them in this pursuit of justice for the Raynor family, the men and women of the Daytona Beach Police Department and all law enforcement officers everywhere."

State Attorney R.J. Larizza and Daytona Beach Police Chief Jakari Young together on Wednesday, announcing a Grand Jury Indictment of Othal Wallace on a First-Degree Murder Charge. This allows the state to move ahead with its intent to seek the death penalty against Wallace.

