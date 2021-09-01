Deputies: Florida woman arrested in crash that left 4-year-old paralyzed

article

A Deltona woman has been arrested for an April crash that paralyzed her 4-year-old son.

Ana Rosa Fajardo Espinoza, 27, was taken into custody Tuesday night. She's facing charges of DUI, child neglect and culpable negligence.

According to the Volusia County Sheriff's Office, the crash happened on April 12 at Courtland Boulevard and Macon Street in Deltona.

"Responding deputies found Fajardo and two boys, ages 3 and 4, with serious injuries," the sheriff's office said. "The crash investigation revealed that Fajardo was traveling south on Courtland when she veered into the northbound lane and struck an oncoming SUV head-on."

Deputies say Espinoza was speeding in a 35 mph zone and swerving before the crash. They say they also found several drugs in her system during a blood test.

Both children were taken to the hospital. The 3-year-old was later released while the 4-year-old remained in the hospital paralyzed. Deputies conducting the investigation say Espinoza was not wearing a seatbelt at the time of the crash. The 3-year-old had marks consistent with being strapped into a booster seat. However, the 4-year-old's seatbelt did not have the same marks.

The driver of the SUV was also taken to the hospital with several injuries.

Espinoza is the mother of the two children, deputies say.

Fajardo was transported to the Volusia County Branch Jail. She is being held on $130,000 bond.

