State Attorney Aramis Ayala unveils 'Brady Alert List'

State Attorney Aramis Ayala has come up with a new database, identifying expert witnesses who she believes have credibility issues.

It’s called the Brady Alert List.

State Attorney Ayala says it’s a database of recurring witnesses in court who have engaged in criminal behavior, misconduct or dishonesty.

State Attorney Ayala says, "Because they’re recurring witnesses too often, we just take their credibility as if it’s OK and never question it. So, it was important to me last year to start the review of a list of people who concerned us."

Witnesses include forensic experts, confidential informants and law enforcement officers.

Thirteen deputies are from the Orange County Sheriff’s Office, 12 are from the Orlando Police Department and five are from the Kissimmee Police Department.

State Attorney Ayala says in some cases, the officers may not work with the agencies anymore, but the cases continue.

So, they still need to determine if they’ll put them on the stand.

"We’ve highlighted those so you know that that particular recurring witness is one of concern. That they either need to get permission to prosecute," she said.

The president of the Fraternal Order of Police for the Orlando Police Department, Adam Krudo, says he’s concerned saying the committee that formed this list should have law enforcement members outside the state attorney’s office on it and publish criteria in coming up with names.

He also said, “The SAO’s [state attorney's office] committee needs to provide due process for those who are being placed on the list."

Ayala says the agencies provide due process during internal affairs investigations.

But, she's happy to review statements to employers regarding the misconduct.

She says she hopes to have other evidence, such as DNA or another eyewitness, to help win a case in court.