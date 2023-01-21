Expand / Collapse search

Start your engines! NASCAR fans can take their own cars for laps around Daytona International Speedway

By FOX 35 News Staff
Published 
Updated 7:19AM
Auto Racing
FOX 35 Orlando
daytona international speedway 500 nascar race article

Ricky Stenhouse Jr., driver of the #47 Kroger Chevrolet, leads the field to the green flag, waved by former NASCAR driver, Dale Earnhardt, Jr. to start the NASCAR Cup Series 62nd Annual Daytona 500 at Daytona International Speedway on February 16, 20

Expand

DAYTONA BEACH, Fla. - Ever wonder what it feels like to be behind the wheel on Daytona's iconic racetrack? Well, NASCAR is giving fans a chance to take their own vehicles for a couple of laps on the Daytona International Speedway!

On Monday, Jan. 23, the NASCAR Foundation is hosting its "License to Drive" event from 2 - 8 p.m. 

For $50, fans can drive their own cars on the track for two escorted laps at 55 mph, allowing all drivers to maintain enough speed to take on the 31-degree banking. All registered vehicles must be street legal and have a seat belt for every passenger. No motorcycles will be allowed. 

Laps will take place on a first-come, first-serve basis with only 50 vehicles allowed on the track at a time. Drivers and passengers will be required to sign a liability waiver prior to running their laps.

MORE NEWS: Florida couple spots endangered whale right outside their window

Online registration closes on Sunday, Jan. 22 at 10 p.m. However, there will be on-site registration starting at 2 p.m. on Monday. You can register and find more information at www.NASCARfoundation.org/drive.

All proceeds and donations will benefit The NASCAR Foundation. NASCAR established The NASCAR Foundation in 2006 to support initiatives that positively affect the lives of children throughout the United States.