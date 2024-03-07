Missing Florida woman found safe after getting locked inside shipping container, police say

Stream FOX 35 News

A Florida woman reported missing on Wednesday was located unharmed just before noon Thursday inside a shipping container.

Marlene Lopez, 52, was last seen on Monday at her home. A coworker raised concerns when she failed to pick up her son, triggering police to check on her well-being.

Detectives with the Cocoa Police Department launched an investigation, searching known locations, interviewing family members, and issuing a missing person bulletin.

Image 1 of 5 ▼ A Florida woman reported missing on Wednesday, March 6, 2024, was located unharmed a day later inside a shipping container outside a business in Cocoa.

Lopez said she was locked inside a shipping container behind a business at 2005 N. Cocoa Blvd. She had been banging on the door until someone heard her and unlocked it, according to police.

While Lopez did not sustain injuries, she was transported to the hospital for evaluation and potential dehydration. The circumstances leading to her confinement in the shipping container are currently under investigation. Lopez said she did not know how she ended up in the container.

Anyone with information is asked to contact the Cocoa Police Department at 321-639-7620.