Star Wars-inspired plane unveiled

Stormtroopers are taking to the skies!

Disney and LATAM Airlines unveiled a special edition Boeing 777 at a Star Wars-inspired event in Sao Paulo, Brazil.

The plane is promoting the recent opening of Star Wars: Galaxy's Edge inside Disney World's Hollywood Studios.

The new land opened on August 29 in Orlando.

The same version opened in Disneyland in California on May 31.

The plane will fly from Sao Paulo to destinations including Orlando, Miami, Madrid and Frankfurt, according to the Disney Parks Blog.

