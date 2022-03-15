Spring breakers deal with delays, cancellations at Orlando airport

Delays and cancellations have plagued travelers at Orlando International Airport for three days in a row and with storms rolling in on Tuesday, that could extend to a fourth day.

Thousands of travelers are making their way in and out during the spring break season. There were several delays and cancellations on Tuesday morning but that could increase as severe weather moves in.

RELATED: Hundreds stranded in Orlando airport after massive flight cancellations

On Monday, the airport saw 266 delayed flights according to airport tracker Flight Aware. The delays and 21 cancellations were reportedly mostly caused by weather issues. Right now JetBlue and Southwest are the only ones reporting issues at the Orlando airport.

DOWNLOAD: FOX 35 NEWS APP | FOX 35 STORM TEAM WEATHER APP

SUBSCRIBE: FOX 35 NEWSLETTER | FOX 35 Orlando on YouTube

FOLLOW: Facebook | Instagram | Twitter

People are hoping things start getting better after three days of turbulent travel days at the airport.

RELATED: FOX 35 Storm Alert Days: Damaging winds, hail and tornadoes possible

"If the flight was going to get canceled, it would have been nice to have known it earlier during the day. That way we would have made other arrangements. And I'm sure the whole airport feels that way right now," said Elaine Bodick, visiting from Rhode Island.

The delays also caused long lines at the car rental stations with some visitors telling FOX 35 News they waited five hours for a car this weekend.

Click here for the latest Central Florida news, Florida stories and local headlines.

Advertisement



