SPONSORED ADVERTISING BY ADVENTHEALTH: House Calls: Robotic surgery

SPONSORED ADVERTISING BY ADVENTHEALTH: Dr. Alexander Coutsoumpos, a General Surgeon at AdventHealth, joined Good Day Orlando on Monday morning to talk about robotic surgery. Robotic surgery is the most advanced development of technology that exists for minimally invasive surgery, which is surgery with small incisions. Essentially, it entails a robot that sits next to the patient and holds advanced surgical instruments which allows the surgeon to control the instruments and it gives a 3D, high definition visualization of the surgery. Robotic surgery allows complex procedures that would otherwise be done with a large incision, offering more maneuverability and dexterity for the surgeon.

