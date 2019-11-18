SPONSORED ADVERTISING BY ADVENTHEALTH: House Calls: Diabetes Awareness Month

article

SPONSORED ADVERTISING BY ADVENTHEALTH: Dr. Louise Owen, an Endocrinologist and internal medicine physician at AdventHealth, visited Good Day Orlando on Monday morning to discuss diabetes.

With Thanksgiving approaching, many people look forward to enjoying a meal that very often consists of sugar and carbohydrates. Dr. Owen advised that moderation is key, but not just on holidays. It's all the days before and after that also matter. Dr. Owen suggested when planning your meal, at least half of your plate should consist of baked or grilled vegetables. Of the remaining half, only one-quarter of your plate should consist of carbohydrates. Portion size is key, you should aim for a portion roughly the size of your fist, which is approximately 30-45 grams of carbs.

