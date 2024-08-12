Spirit Halloween stores are popping up all around Orlando: See the full list of locations

It's that time of year again – Spirit Halloween locations are starting to pop up all around the Orlando area.

The Halloween retailer, known for taking over the locations of previously shuttered businesses, is in the process of opening its 1,500-plus locations across the U.S.

Spirit Halloween pop up store in Queens, New York. (Photo by: Lindsey Nicholson/UCG/Universal Images Group via Getty Images)

"At our Florida stores, you'll find a treasure trove of costumes for everyone in the family. Whether you're searching for a glamorous women's ensemble, a dashing men's outfit, or an adorable kids' costume, we have it all," Spirit Halloween said on its website. "Our collection includes a wide range of officially licensed costumes inspired by your favorite movies, TV shows, video games, and anime characters. From timeless classics like Barbie and Harry Potter to contemporary favorites like Teenage Mutant Ninja Turtles and Fall Guy, we have the perfect costume for every taste and style."

Here's a list of Spirit Halloween locations in the Orlando and surrounding Central Florida area:

Spirit Halloween locations in Orlando, Central Florida

Altamonte Springs : 464 W. SR-436 (former Rooms To Go)

Clermont : 2565 State Route 50 (former Petco) (coming soon)

Daytona Beach : 1924 W. International Speedway Blvd. (former American Signature Furniture)

Gainesville : 6861 W. Newberry Road (former Office Depot)

Kissimmee : 3210 N. John Young Parkway (former Pier 1)

Lake Buena Vista : 15789 State Route 535 (former Reebok)

Lakeland : 1500 Town Center Drive (former Bed Bath & Beyond) (coming soon)

Lakeland : 3800 U.S. Highway 98 N. #0800 (former Burlington Coat Factory) (coming soon)

Leesburg : 1235 N. 14th St. (former CVS Pharmacy)

Melbourne : 4970 Stack Blvd. #C3-6

Merritt Island : 745 N. Courtenay Parkway (former Tuesday Morning)

Ocala : 2606 S.W. College Road #1B (former Tuesday Morning) (coming soon)

Orange City : 2550 Enterprise Road #17 (coming soon)

Orlando : 7531 S. Orange Blossom Trail (former Rainbow) (coming soon)

Orlando : 11613 Regency Village Drive (coming soon)

Orlando : 13300 East Colonial Drive (former CVS Pharmacy)

Oviedo : 1360 Oviedo Mall Blvd. (former Sears)

St. Cloud : 3555 13th St. (former CVS Pharmacy)

Titusville : 3259 Garden St. (former Floor Factory Outlet/Dollar Floor)

Winter Park : 701 S. Orlando Ave. (former Tuesday Morning) (coming soon)

Winter Park: 1455 S. Semoran Blvd. (former Famous Footwear)

Click here for a full list of Spirit Halloween stores.