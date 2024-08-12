Full list of Big Lots locations closing in Florida

Stream FOX 35:

A recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission revealed that Big Lots is now planning to close upwards of 300 stores across the U.S. – and over two dozen of them are located in Florida.

Earlier this summer, the discount retailer said it expected to close about 35 to 40 stores. That number went up to 150, and now it's 315.

The number of store closings increased due to late July amendments to a credit agreement and term loan facility, which was entered "in connection to its previously disclosed intention to aggressively address underperforming stores," the company said.

"While the majority of our stores are profitable, we have made the difficult decision to close certain underperforming stores. We are confident that the steps we are taking will best position the company for the future as we return to our roots, focus on owning the bargain space, and deliver unmistakable value to our customers," a Big Lots spokesperson told FOX Business.

There are 106 Big Lots locations in Florida. On the store's website, it lists 26 of them as "closing soon," which means nearly a quarter of all Big Lots locations will be shuttered in the near future. The website did not disclose when these locations would officially close.

The locations listed below are also offering sales of up to 20% off, with some exclusions.

Big Lots locations closing in Florida

Here's the list of Florida stores slated to close, according to Big Lots' website:

Boca Raton : 21697 SR-7

Bonita Springs : 25191 Chamber Of Commerce Drive

Boynton Beach : 901 N. Congress Ave.

Bradenton : 7381 52nd Place E.

Clewiston : 328 E. Sugarland Highway

Coconut Creek : 4847 Coconut Creek Parkway

Daytona Beach : 2400 W. International Speedway

Destin : 34940 Emerald Coast Parkway

Fort Myers : 15271 McGregor Blvd.

Hallandale : 1761 E. Hallandale Beach Blvd.

Hollywood : 3921 Oakwood Blvd.

Miami : 8265 W. Flagler St.

Miami Lakes : 5580 N.W. 167th St.

Naples : 2882 Tamiami Trail E.

Orange Park : 700 Blanding Blvd. (Suite 1)

Orlando : 11230 S. Orange Blossom Trail

Orlando : 11672 E. Colonial Drive

Orlando : 1801 S. Semoran Blvd.

Plantation : 7067 W. Broward Blvd. (Suite B)

Pompano Beach : 1440 N.E. 23rd St.

Port Richey : 11854 U.S. Highway 19

Royal Palm Beach : 511 N. SR-7

Sarasota : 3750 Bee Ridge Road

Stuart : 2236 S.E. Federal Highway

Tampa : 12601 Citrus Plaza Drive

Tarpon Springs: 41306 U.S. Highway 19 N.

Click here for a full list of Big Lots locations in the U.S.

