Speed limit lowered on busy Winter Springs road: FDOT

Slow down, Winter Springs residents! There are new speed limits in place in certain areas, according to the Florida Department of Transportation.

The speed limit on State Road 434 between Winter Park Drive and Moss Road has been reduced from 45 mph to 35 mph, a spokesperson with FDOT's District 5 told FOX 35 this week. There will also be transition speed zones of 40 mph on either stretch of the 35 mph zone.

The speed limit change was a result of the agency's recent "speed study." In the spring, FDOT gathered speed data and observed drivers in the area of SR-434 between U.S. 17-92 and SR-419 for a resurfacing project to come at a later date.

Because of this study, FDOT made the decision to implement a slower speed limit in the area, citing the following factors:

Improve safety and mobility for drivers

Nearby Winter Springs Elementary School

Target speed for SR-434

Anticipated speed management features for the upcoming resurfacing project

Drivers will notice new speed limit signs along SR-434 that reflect the change from 45 mph to 35 mph, FDOT said.