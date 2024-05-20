Special election on Tuesday to fill suspended Orlando commissioner Regina Hill's vacated seat
ORLANDO, Fla. - Voters in Orlando's District 5 will vote in a special election on Tuesday to fill the seat formerly held by suspended Orlando City Commissioner Regina Hill.
Hill is currently accused of defrauding a 96-year-old woman out of $100,000 and faces seven criminal charges.
A total of seven candidates are running for her seat. Early voting ended on Sunday.
The person elected to fill Hill's seat will serve District 5 until either the criminal case against Hill is resolved or the current term ends.