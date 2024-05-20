Expand / Collapse search

Special election on Tuesday to fill suspended Orlando commissioner Regina Hill's vacated seat

Published  May 20, 2024 11:28pm EDT
Orange County
Eleven people have submitted paperwork to vie for the Orlando City Commission seat previously occupied by Regina Hill.

ORLANDO, Fla. - Voters in Orlando's District 5 will vote in a special election on Tuesday to fill the seat formerly held by suspended Orlando City Commissioner Regina Hill. 

Hill is currently accused of defrauding a 96-year-old woman out of $100,000 and faces seven criminal charges.

A total of seven candidates are running for her seat. Early voting ended on Sunday.

The person elected to fill Hill's seat will serve District 5 until either the criminal case against Hill is resolved or the current term ends.