SpaceX is gearing up to send another batch of Starlink satellites into low-Earth orbit from Florida's Space Coast Thursday night.

The space agency is targeting Aug. 31 at 7:52 p.m. for a Falcon 9 launch of 22 satellites from the Space Launch Complex 40 (SLC-40) at Cape Canaveral Space Force Station in Brevard County.

If the launch is scrubbed, there are five additional opportunities starting at 8:40 p.m. until 11:29 p.m. and six backup opportunities available on Friday, Sept. 1 from 7:25 p.m. ET until 10:56 p.m.

Spacex said this is the seventh flight for the first stage booster supporting this mission, which previously launched Crew-5, GPS III Space Vehicle 06, Inmarsat I6-F2, CRS-28, Intelsat G-37, and one Starlink mission.

Following stage separation, the first stage will land on the A Shortfall of Gravitas droneship, which will be stationed in the Atlantic Ocean.