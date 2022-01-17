SpaceX to launch next batch of Starlink satellites Tuesday night

article

SpaceX will now launch a Falcon 9 rocket from Kennedy Space Center's Launch Pad 39A on Tuesday night.

"With more favorable weather conditions for liftoff and booster recovery, now targeting Tuesday, January 18 at 7:04 p.m. ET for Falcon 9’s launch of Starlink satellites," SpaceX tweeted on Monday, 6 hours before the launch was scheduled to lift off.

The company plans to launch 49 Starlink satellites to help provide internet services and affordable internet across the world.

MORE NEWS: January Wolf Moon to light up sky Monday night

The launch comes just a couple of days after SpaceX launched dozens of satellites on its Transporter 3 mission.

Watch the launch when it happens by downloading the FOX 35 News App. Click here for the latest Central Florida news, Florida stories and local headlines.