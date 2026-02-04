Evacuations underway as crews battle 80-acre brush fire in southern Flagler County, near Old Dixie Hwy

The Brief Residents are being evacuated as an active brush fire burns across southern Flagler County. Flagler County emergency crews responded to an active wildfire in the southern part of Flagler County – just east of U.S. 1 between U.S. 1 and Plantation Bay. Officials ask that people near the affected areas drive with extra caution due to reduced visibility from smoke and keep windows closed if smoke is heavy in your neighborhood.



Residents are evacuating parts of southern Flagler County due to an active brush fire near Old Dixie Highway.

What we know:

At around 3 p.m., Feb. 4, Flagler County emergency crews responded to an active wildfire in the southern part of Flagler County – just east of U.S. 1 between U.S. 1 and Plantation Bay.

Officials reported heavy smoke affecting several areas, including Old Dixie Highway, Plantation Bay and southern sections of Palm Coast.

Image 1 of 6 ▼ Flagler County Fire Rescue and FireFlight are assisting Florida Forest Service in containing an approximately 80 acres brush fire in the area of US1 and Old Dixie Hwy. (Source: Flagler County Fire Rescue)

What fire suppression efforts are being done?

The Florida Forest Service is leading management and suppression efforts while Flagler Fire Rescue is providing support.

Florida Highway Patrol also assisted with traffic and safety.

What area are people evacuating from?

Around 9 p.m., the Flagler County Sheriff's office reported that residents living on Old Dixie Highway – between Carmelite Drive and Bayberry Village Road – are under evacuation.

What you can do:

Officials ask that people near the affected areas drive with extra caution due to reduced visibility from smoke and keep windows closed if smoke is heavy in your neighborhood.

This story will be updated as additional information is made available.