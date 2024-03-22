Expand / Collapse search

SpaceX to launch 23 Starlink satellites into orbit on Friday evening

By Dani Medina
Published  March 22, 2024 10:34am EDT
SpaceX
FOX 35 Orlando

CAPE CANAVERAL, Fla. - SpaceX is targeting Friday evening for a launch of 23 Starlink satellites into orbit. 

Liftoff is targeted for 7:57 p.m. with backup opportunities available until 11:55 p.m. if needed. SpaceX can also launch on Saturday starting at 7:29 p.m. as a backup. 

Friday evening's flight marks the 19th flight for the first stage booster supporting this mission. After stage separation, the first stage will land on the "Just Read the Instructions" droneship in the Atlantic Ocean. 

