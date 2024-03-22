Orlando Weather Forecast: Rainy start to the weekend, but sunny finish ahead for Central Florida

It's a wet start to our Friday morning with steady rain encompassing much of Central Florida through mid-morning.

Given the fact that it's the last day of spring break for Seminole and Orange counties, plus the timing of the rain with our morning commute, it's a good idea to go ahead and budget a few extra minutes to reach your destinations during your morning drive.

By 9 to 10 a.m., much of the steady and heaviest of the rain will have exited Central Florida. This will leave us under partly to mostly cloudy skies with several hours of dry time during the early afternoon.

A few sprinkles and light showers move back in by the late afternoon, but these won't be too widespread.

Weekend forecast

A brief window exists on Saturday morning where torrential rainfall and storms will be possible near daybreak. It won't be a complete and total loss of a day, with much of the rain exiting by 9 to 10 a.m. once again Saturday morning. A few more afternoon showers will be possible, but these will be brief and very isolated.

By Sunday, a spectacular forecast is on the way! Temperatures will be notably cooler, with highs only reaching the low 70s. Clouds will gradually depart, giving way to increasing sunshine.

Next week

The new work week will begin on a beautiful note! Monday features plenty of sunshine and warm temperatures, with highs in the upper 70s and low 80s.