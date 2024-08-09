Expand / Collapse search

SpaceX targeting Friday morning launch of 21 Starlink satellites from Cape Canaveral, Florida

Published  August 9, 2024 5:30am EDT
CAPE CANAVERAL, Fla. - SpaceX is looking to launch 21 Starlink satellites from Cape Canaveral Space Force Station on Friday, Aug. 9. 

Liftoff was originally set for 8:13 a.m., but has since been pushed back to 10:19 a.m., with backup opportunities available until 11:17 a.m. Additional launch opportunities are available on Saturday, Aug. 10 starting at 8:50 a.m. 

Friday's launch marks the 21st flight for the first stage booster supporting this mission. After stage separation, the first stage will land on the "Just Read the Instructions" droneship in the Atlantic Ocean. 

FOX 35 will stream the launch live on this page. Check back for updates. 

