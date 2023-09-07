SpaceX targeting Friday to launch Starlink satellites via Falcon 9 rocket
CAPE CANAVERAL, Fla. - SpaceX is preparing to send more satellites to low-Earth orbit on Friday.
The next launch is scheduled to happen Friday night at 7:56 p.m. from Cape Canaveral.
SpaceX is sending 22 Starlink satellites via its Falcon 9 rocket to low-Earth orbit from Space Launch Complex. (SLC-40)
If needed, two backup opportunities are available at 11:12 p.m. and 11:30 p.m.
Three more backup opportunities are available on Saturday, September 9 starting at 7:25 p.m. until 10:59 p.m.
This is the seventh flight for the first stage booster supporting this mission, which previously launched CRS-26, OneWeb Launch 16, Intelsat IS-40e, and three Starlink missions.
Following stage separation, the first stage will land on the A Shortfall of Gravitas droneship, which will be stationed in the Atlantic Ocean.