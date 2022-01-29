SpaceX pushes back weekend launches due to Florida weather

article

Florida's chilly weather is causing some problems for SpaceX.

Two launches rescheduled for Saturday and Sunday could now happen on Sunday and Monday.

Due to weather, the commercial space company said it is now targeting Sunday for the launch of Italy's COSMO-SkyMed Second Generation (CSG-2) satellite into orbit.

CSG-2 is designed to provide critical data and emergency risk prevention.

The instantaneous launch window opens at 6:11 p.m.

As a result, SpaceX also pushed back its Starlink mission from Sunday to Monday.

SpaceX also said it is working toward a launch out of California on Wednesday, Feb. 2.

