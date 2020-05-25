SpaceX manned launch scrubbed until Saturday afternoon as unfavorable weather continues

SpaceX has scrubbed Wednesday afternoon's manned launch after unfavorable weather conditions continued throughout the entire day.

SpaceX will try again on Saturday at 3:22 p.m. EDT.

[ORIGINAL STORY]

A close look at the Crew Dragon capsule, ready for flight atop its Falcon 9 rocket. (SpaceX photo)

SpaceX announced on Monday that there is a 40 percent chance of favorable weather for liftoff on Wednesday, as they attempt to complete the first manned mission into space in nearly a decade.

This will be the first time astronauts are launched into space from American soil since the retirement of the space shuttle program in 2011. Veteran astronauts Doug Hurley and Bob Behnken will ride SpaceX’s Crew Dragon spacecraft into orbit on top of a Falcon 9 rocket.

Liftoff time is currently expected to be at 4:33 p.m. EDT. on May 27. However, we could be looking at a later date if the weather becomes an issue.

SpaceX said that the Space Coast on Monday will see extensive cloudiness, significant rain, and isolated thunderstorms because of a tropical wave moving across Florida. This could linger into Tuesday, bringing more clouds and rain.

By Wednesday, they believe that there will be a 60 percent chance of weather constraints. They are primarily concerned about doing the flight through precipitation, in addition to the thick cloud layer rule and the cumulus cloud rule that comes with remnant moisture.

SpaceX will issue another forecast on Tuesday, May 26.

CAPE CANAVERAL, FL: A SpaceX Falcon 9 rocket with the company's Crew Dragon spacecraft onboard is seen as it is raised into a vertical position on the launch pad (Photo by Joel Kowsky/NASA via Getty Images). (Getty Images)

FOX 35 meteorologist Jayme King took a deeper dive into a forecast model for Wednesday, which shows that storms could move through Cape Canaveral as launch time approaches.

However, by 3:30 p.m., much of the action will begin to be pushed away from the Cape Canaveral area. There will be a lot of atmospheric moisture present though.

"I am hoping and praying that the east coast sea breeze helps to alleviate our fears and pushes a lot of that rain activity back into the peninsula, inland, west of 95 and far removed from the Cape," King said.

At the scheduled launch time on Wednesday, there is a 40 percent chance of showers, a 20 percent chance of lightning storms, forecasted mixed skies, and an anticipated breeze between 5 to 10 miles per hour.

