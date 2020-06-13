SpaceX launch leaves behind cool, alien-like clouds

article

If you were up early to watch SpaceX's Saturday morning launch, you may have seen those extra treats that the rocket left behind in the pre-dawn sky.

Several spectators posted photos to social media showing crazy cool clouds in the sky after the Falcon 9 rocket lifted off from Cape Canaveral Air Force Station.

Twitter user Space.Asylum (@SpaceAsylum1961) was watching and snapped some photos that could almost make you believe that aliens were about to pay Earth a visit.

"SpaceX Starlink launch! My first time seeing stage separation! It was quite magical!" she tweeted.

Eric Palazolo shared his photo with FOX 35 News that resembled what it would probably look like if a spaceship tried skywriting.

"Very cool #SpaceX launch! You can see the plume at the launch pad and the upper left is the alien cloud with the sun reflecting off the plume," wrote Twitter user Tom McCool.

So what causes this to happen?

Similar photos were posted in 2015 by the 45th Space Wing following a United Launch Alliance Atlas V rocket. According to SpaceWeather.com: "Water vapor in the rocket's exhaust crystallized in the high atmosphere, creating an icy cloud that turned blue when it was hit by the rays of the morning sun."

SpaceX successfully launched a Falcon 9 rocket from Space Launch Complex 40 on Saturday morning at 5:21 a.m. The rocket carried up 58 Starlink internet satellites and three of Planet's SkySats. If you missed it, you can watch the launch HERE.