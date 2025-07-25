SpaceX to launch Falcon 9 rocket early Saturday morning from Florida's Space Coast

The Brief SpaceX is preparing to launch a Falcon 9 rocket with 28 Starlink satellites. The launch is planned for 4:34 a.m. on Saturday from the Cape Canaveral Space Force Station in Florida. The mission is the 91st Falcon 9 launch of the year so far.



SpaceX is preparing to launch a Falcon 9 rocket in the early hours of Saturday morning from the Cape Canaveral Space Force Station in Port Canaveral, Florida.

The launch will include the latest batch of Starlink satellites.

Here's everything you need to know about the launch and how to watch it live.

What is being launched?

What we know:

SpaceX's Falcon 9 rocket is targeted to launch 28 Starlink satellites to low-Earth orbit.

The flight comes about a day and a half after the internet constellation experienced a global outage for more than two hours.

What's next:

Following stage separation, the first stage will land on the "A Shortfall of Gravitas" droneship, which will be stationed in the Atlantic Ocean.

The backstory:

This is the 22nd flight for the first stage booster supporting this mission, which previously launched Crew-6, SES O3b mPOWER-B, USSF-124, Bluebird 1-5 and 17 Starlink missions.

The mission is the 91st Falcon 9 launch of the year so far.

When and where is the launch taking place?

Timeline:

SpaceX is targeting liftoff for 4:34 a.m. on Saturday.

The rocket is being launched from Space Launch Complex 40 (SLC-40) at the Cape Canaveral Space Force Station in Florida.

How can I watch the launch?

What you can do:

A live webcast of the mission will begin about five minutes prior to liftoff, which you can watch here on X @SpaceX.