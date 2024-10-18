SpaceX launches 20 Starlink satellites with Direct to Cell capabilities from Florida

SpaceX on Friday launched a Falcon 9 from Florida carrying 20 Starlink satellites, including 13 equipped with Direct to Cell capabilities.

Liftoff occurred at 7:31 p.m. ET from Space Launch Complex 40 (SLC-40) at Cape Canaveral Space Force Station.

This mission marked the 17th flight for the first-stage booster, which previously launched mPOWER-C, OneWeb 2, Intelsat 40e, Digital Globe 2, Turksat-6A, Eutelsat 36X, Ovzon-3, CRS-26, and eight Starlink missions.

After stage separation, the first stage landed on the Just Read the Instructions droneship, stationed in the Atlantic Ocean.

