SpaceX frustrated with FAA over delays in Starship test licensing
ORLANDO, Fla. - SpaceX’s Starship, the rocket NASA will use to return humans to the moon, faces delays as the company claims the Federal Aviation Administration (FAA) is taking too long to approve its next test.
SpaceX says it has been ready to test Starship since August but may now have to wait until late November.
Experts note that new technology comes with new risks and environmental concerns that must be addressed before launch. As the FAA continues its investigation, SpaceX says it will keep monitoring feedback from environmental groups.
The Artemis II mission, originally planned for this year, has been postponed until next year due to several delays.
