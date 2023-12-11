SpaceX Falcon Heavy's launch of X-37B space plane from Florida set for Monday following weather delays

Stream the Falcon Heavy launch when it begins below:

SpaceX is gearing up to launch the X-37B space plane from Florida for the U.S. military on Monday, carrying some classified experimental missions to orbit.

A SpaceX Falcon Heavy rocket is set to launch the X-37B Orbital Test Vehicle on Monday at 8:14 p.m. EST from Cape Canaveral Space Force Station. It will be the first time the Boeing-built spaceplane flies with SpaceX.

A backup opportunity is available during the same time on Tuesday, Dec. 12, according to SpaceX's website.

The launch was initially planned for last Thursday and then on Sunday due to launch delays and pad availability, according to the U.S. Space Force.

Weather delayed the launch from Sunday to Monday. Thunderstorms were forecast across Florida on Sunday evening, which would have left SpaceX dodging clouds and showers during the launch window.

This will be the fifth launch and landing of these Falcon Heavy side boosters, which previously supported USSF-44, USSF-67, Hughes JUPTER 3, and NASA’s Psyche mission, officials said. Following booster separation, Falcon Heavy’s two side boosters will land on SpaceX’s Landing Zones 1 and 2 (LZ-1 and LZ-2) at Cape Canaveral Space Force Station.

When the launch does happen, people in Florida will know. The Falcon Heavy is the world's second most powerful operational rocket after NASA's Artemis Moon rocket , the Space Launch System.

The Falcon Heavy produces over 5 million pounds of thrust with three Falcon boosters and 27 Merlin engines. The two side boosters return to land at Cape Canaveral and create sonic booms that reverberate beyond Florida's Space Coast.

It is confidential when the space plane returns to Earth .

FOX Weather contributed to this report.