Expand / Collapse search

SpaceX plans Saturday Falcon 9 launch of 24 Starlink satellites from Cape Canaveral

By Dani Medina
Published 
SpaceX
FOX 35 Orlando

SpaceX launches Indonesian satellite into orbit

SpaceX successfully launched a Falcon 9 rocket into space from Cape Canaveral on Tuesday afternoon, carrying a satellite for the Indonesian communications company Telkomsat.

CAPE CANAVERAL, Fla. - SpaceX is targeting Saturday afternoon for a Falcon 9 launch of 24 Starlink satellites from Cape Canaveral. 

Liftoff is targeted for 4:59 p.m. on Saturday, with backup opportunities available until 8:57 p.m. If needed, additional backup opportunities are available on Sunday starting at 4:34 p.m. 

Saturday's launch marks the 13th flight for the first stage booster supporting this mission. After stage separation, the first stage will land on "A Shortfall of Gravitas" droneship in the Atlantic Ocean. 

Earlier this week, SpaceX launched a communications satellite into orbit from Cape Canaveral. 

FOX 35 will stream the launch live on this page. 