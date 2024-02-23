SpaceX plans Saturday Falcon 9 launch of 24 Starlink satellites from Cape Canaveral

SpaceX is targeting Saturday afternoon for a Falcon 9 launch of 24 Starlink satellites from Cape Canaveral.

Liftoff is targeted for 4:59 p.m. on Saturday, with backup opportunities available until 8:57 p.m. If needed, additional backup opportunities are available on Sunday starting at 4:34 p.m.

Saturday's launch marks the 13th flight for the first stage booster supporting this mission. After stage separation, the first stage will land on "A Shortfall of Gravitas" droneship in the Atlantic Ocean.

Earlier this week, SpaceX launched a communications satellite into orbit from Cape Canaveral.

FOX 35 will stream the launch live on this page.