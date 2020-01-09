SpaceX booster returns to Port Canaveral

SpaceX has had mixed results with trying to land and retrieve their Falcon 9 boosters. Sometimes they go in the water, sometimes they hit their target.

The booster was just used during Monday night's Starlink mission landed perfectly at sea on the drone ship "Of Course I Still Love You," following a successful launch.

That mission sent 60 communication satellites into orbit and was the first launch under the supervision of the newly created Space Force. It also marked the company’s 48th booster recovery.

This booster has been used four times and it could be used a fifth time.