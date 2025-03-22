Disney shares details on Spaceship Earth Lounge GEO-82 coming to EPCOT

The Brief Disney officials have shared additional details about an all-new lounge coming to EPCOT. Spaceship Earth Lounge GEO-82 is an adults-only lounge featuring innovative cocktails, globally-influenced small plates and spectacular park views. GEO-82 will open in 2025, although there has been no exact opening date announced.



An all-new lounge that overlooks the World Celebration gardens and World Showcase Lagoon is coming to Disney's EPCOT theme park. Walt Disney World officials have announced new details on GEO-82, the new Spaceship Earth Lounge set to open later this year.

What is GEO-82?

What we know:

The name GEO-82 is a nostalgic nod to Spaceship Earth — which opened in 1982. At GEO-82, guests will be immersed in the storied history and enduring legacy of this timeless EPCOT icon.

Spaceship Earth Lounge GEO-82 is an adults-only lounge featuring innovative cocktails and globally-influenced small plates. Although no exact menu items have yet been announced, Disney's website classifies the food offerings as American.

On top of the delicious bites and bubbles gracing GEO-82's menu, park guests will be able to enjoy stunning views of the sprawling World Celebration gardens and World Showcase Lagoon.

Disney leaders said the longe was designed with iconic shapes and intricate structures inspired by the park’s instantly-recognizable icon. Guests will sit amid rich textures and warm, metallic tones that echo Spaceship Earth in an elegant and intimate setting.

The new lounge location will offer reservations for guests that are 21 years of age and older only.

GEO-82 is the all-new Spaceship Earth Lounge coming to Disney's EPCOT theme park. (Credit: Walt Disney World)

When will the new lounge open?

Timeline:

Disney officials said GEO-82 will open in 2025, although there has been no exact opening date announced.

Are there any other new lounges coming?

What's next:

Although limited details have been released, Disney has also announced that a new Pirates of the Caribbean-inspired tavern is coming to Adventureland in the Magic Kingdom park later this year. Imagineers are in the design process now, and more details are expected to be released in the near future.

