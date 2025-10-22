Space Coast food pantries, Meals on Wheels impacted by government shutdown

The Brief Local food pantries are seeing impacts from the government shutdown. Pantries have less food, and government-funded organizations are concerned about cash flow. Next month, SNAP could be delayed for millions of people across the country if the government doesn’t re-open.



As concerns grow over a possible federal government shutdown, local nonprofits that support some of Central Florida’s most vulnerable residents are already feeling the strain.

What’s Happening at Matthew’s Hope?

Matthew's Hope, the nonprofit homeless outreach center in Cocoa, is fielding a lot more calls with people concerned about the shutdown and whether they’ll receive their benefits.

More staff have been assigned to man phone calls because of this. At the food pantry, there are several empty shelves because they’re seeing more people in need. In one day, at the Cocoa campus, they helped 160 people.

At their locations across central Florida, they’re seeing about 1,000 people a week.

The homeless outreach ministry isn’t federally funded, but they’re bracing for big impacts when others that do receive federal funding won’t if the shutdown continues. They're doing a donation drive to help re-stock the pantry with non-perishable food items.

What’s Happening at Meals on Wheels?

The meal-delivery service made for seniors is also fielding more calls with people concerned about whether they’ll be able to keep delivering and providing meals to seniors.

Meals on Wheels is part of Aging Matters in Brevard. More than 60% of their budget is federal, so they’re trying to plan for a funding freeze next month. Services and meal delivery are continuing, but they’re relying more than ever on private partnerships and donors.

Next week, they’re launching a new fundraising campaign to help bring in more money for all the programs.

What you can do:

Both organizations say donations – whether in food or funding, will help during these tough times.

You can learn about Matthew’s Hope by clicking HERE. You can learn more about Aging Matters by clicking HERE.

What they're saying:

Both organizations are concerned but committed to continuing services during the shutdown.

"With SNAP possibly pausing or being delayed with the government shutdown in November, we’re very concerned," said Courtney Woolbright, the Events Director at Matthew’s Hope in Cocoa.

"The more the shutdown continues, the longer us takes for us to receive the reimbursements to receive the federal grants," said Yessenia Perez, the Chief Financial Officer at Aging Matters in Brevard.