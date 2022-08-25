Some SunRail trains delayed Thursday due to a lightning strike

The SunRail said in a tweet that its trains are moving at reduced speeds between Altamonte Springs and Longwood Thursday afternoon due to a lightning strike.

According to the tweet, overall delays are expected to be between 40 and 50 minutes. Specifically, P319 SB is delayed 55 minutes, P320 NB is delayed 55 minutes, and P321 SB is delayed 40 minutes.

Sunrail said trains are "on the move" and to follow their Twitter account for updates. Visit https://sunrail.com to check train status and schedules.