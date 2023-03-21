Kaytee wild bird food blend recalled over potentially harmful levels of aflatoxin

article

Bird food sold in Florida and Georgia is being recalled over potential elevated levels of a toxin that could be harmful to birds if eaten in large quantities.

Kaytee Products Inc. is voluntarily recalling one lot of its Kaytee Wild Bird Food Birders’ Blend because it contains more than the acceptable limit of the fungal toxin, according to a notice posted to the U.S. Food & Drug Administration website.

Officials said aflatoxin is a naturally occurring by-product from the growth of Aspergillus flavus and can be harmful to wild birds if consumed in significant quantities.

At this time, no illnesses have been reported from using the product and no other Kaytee products have been affected.

The affected products were sold at ACE Hardware Distribution Centers in Florida, Alabama and Georgia. The eight-pound bag products contain UPC 0 71859 02711 1, Lot Number PennPak1 102022 933 and a best buy date of April 4, 2024.

Consumers who purchased the wild bird product are asked to return it to the place of purchase for a full refund.

Anyone with questions regarding the recall should contact Kaytee Customer Service at 1-800-KAYTEE1 (1-800-529-8331).