Some Brevard County beaches partially reopened

Two cities in Brevard County on Tuesday announced they will relax some restrictions placed on beach access.

Satellite Beach is allowing all beach activities to take place, including sunbathing and sitting on the beach. However, those acivities must be limited to groups of five or less, and the city will continue to limit any congregating on the boardwalks. Public parking will remain closed and visitors must continue to abide by the social distancing measures recommended by the Centers for Disease Control.

Cocoa Beach announced it will also allow beach activities, including sitting or lying on the beach in groups of five or less while practicing social distancing. As with Satellite Beach, parking areas will remain closed and standing on beach crossover locations will require social distancing as well.

Surfer Dennis Griffin thinks this partial re-open could send the wrong message.

"It might be a little too early, but I don’t know. They didn’t want people coming out in their chairs and relaxing and that type of thing," he said.

If you do want to bring chairs, expect a long walk from wherever you leave your car.

"If you are living far away, take your time, wait a couple more weeks, don’t come rushing to the beach everybody, Griffin added.

City and county officials echoed that sentiment. They said at this point, they’re doing this for Brevard County residents, not throngs of tourists. They saidy this is a small-first step back to life as we knew it.

The party spots remain closed right now and there is no word when the Cocoa Beach Ppier restaurants and bars will be open again.